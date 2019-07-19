Each year, Neosho Bright Futures holds a Stuff The Bus event to provide school supplies for many Neosho students who need a little help to be prepared for the first day of school.

This year, the event will take place on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 during the Missouri Back to School Sales Tax holiday in two locations, at the Wal-Mart Super Center in Neosho and at the Dollar General Store in Goodman. Stuff the Bus will be from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. each day in both locations.

To make the event happen, however, Neosho Bright Futures needs your help.

"It takes about 60 volunteers to put this event on and we have roughly 20 signed up," DeeDee Dowell, Neosho Bright Futures coordinator said.

With less than two weeks remaining until the event, it's vital to get volunteers to staff the event.

Volunteers work for 2 hour shifts.

"We are needing volunteers to help us collect school supplies at our 2019 Stuff The Bus. This event helps us provide school supplies for many of our Neosho students who struggle to have all the basic supplies needed to start school," Dowell said. "Volunteers will be set up in front of Walmart in Neosho and at Dollar General in Goodman handing out the list of supplies needed. Shoppers are able to take that list in the store with them and choose to purchase and donate items from that list and simply hand it back to the volunteer as they are leaving the store. Many Neosho students rely on this help to have all they need and it also helps our teachers out by having items available to help their students."

Local residents are also encouraged to buy a few extra school supplies on those days to help stuff the bus. School supply lists will be available and volunteers ready to accept donations. In Neosho, the first day of school is Wednesday, August 14.

Bright Futures is a model of support and communication that allows communities and schools to identify student needs and match those needs with existing resources in the community. If your child needs help with school supplies, contact Neosho Bright Futures,

Volunteers can sign up online to help using this link:

https://tinyurl.com/2019StuffTheBus