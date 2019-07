The Sweaters

What: Music

Where: Rose Music Hall, 1013 Park Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

How much: $5

About: This teen band offers smart, angular takes on indie rock. The Adaptation, Sliced Bread and Effie Lillig share the bill. www.rosemusichall.com.

Also tomorrow

“Ragtime” 2 p.m. at Rhynsburger Theatre; $16. theatre.missouri.edu.