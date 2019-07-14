As a result of the search warrant, approximately one hundred twenty-four (124) grams of crystal methamphetamine, (3) three Oxycodone, ten Hydromorphone, (2) two Dilaudid, (3) three Clonazepam, (15) fifteen Diazepam, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances, were seized.

David E. Ballentine Jr. age 57 of Camdenton has been formally charged with:

A Camden County man is being held on $100,000 cash bond and a $100,000 surety bond following his arrest on drug related charges.

David E. Ballentine, 57, of Camdenton, was taken into custody by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Camden County Sheriff's Department late last week.

The arrest followed an investigation by LANEG and sheriff's department. On July 11, officers served a search warrant at a business/residence in the 5600 block of Old Rte. 5, north of Camdenton.

As a result of the search warrant, approximately one hundred twenty-four (124) grams of crystal methamphetamine, (3) three Oxycodone, ten Hydromorphone, (2) two Dilaudid, (3) three Clonazepam, (15) fifteen Diazepam, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances, were seized.

Ballentine faces charges of:

Count I - Class A Felony of Trafficking Drugs - 2nd Degree

Count II - Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance

Count III - Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance

Count IV - Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance

Count V - Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance

Count VI - Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance