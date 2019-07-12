The Missouri State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood held its 125th annual convention from June 21-23 at the KCI Expo Center in Kansas City, Mo. More than 320 representatives of P.E.O. chapters across Missouri attended, including Connie Thompson, officer of Missouri Chapter JE in Shell Knob.

Using the theme “P.E.O., A Parade of Stars!” convention attendees met and discussed several educational and philanthropic topics and projects. Danel Burch of Chapter BT in Neosho presided over the meeting, and Chris Birdsell of Chapter P in Stanberry served as general chair of the convention.

Susan Matthews of Chapter GV in Caruthersville was installed as the new president of Missouri State Chapter during the convention.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Mo.; and motivate each other to achieve their highest aspirations. There are approximately 6,000 chapters in the United States and Canada with nearly 250,000 members.

The purposes of P.E.O. are educational and philanthropic, accomplished through projects on the local, state and international levels. The six international projects include:

P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, a revolving loan fund at low interest P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship that funds graduate study for foreign women Cottey College in Nevada, Mo., a four-year liberal arts college for women P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, grant assistance for women to resume educational studies P.E.O. Scholar Awards, grants for women of the U.S. and Canada pursuing advanced degrees or engaged in advanced study and research P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, scholarships for high school seniors to attend college

In addition, Missouri chapters provide scholarships for women to attend Cottey College and fund the Missouri P.E.O. Outreach Fund, a state project to assist those either aged and infirm or needy and infirm.