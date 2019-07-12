The first day of school at Marionville R-9 is nearly a month away, as the school year is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 15. The following registration information, along with the accompanying school supply lists, were recently shared with the Advertiser.

Elementary registration

Children who were five years of age by July 31, 2019, are eligible to attend kindergarten for the upcoming school year. Those who have not registered their child will need to do so in the elementary office from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-2:30 p.m., August 5, 6, or 7. Make sure to bring a birth certificate, Social Security number, current proof of physical residency and up-to-date immunization records.

New students in grades K-5 also need to register in the elementary office during the same time period. The office will be closed each of those dates from noon to 1 p.m.

Parents of all returning elementary students must bring in a July or August receipt for proof of physical address before the first day of school (ex. utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage statement). These may be brought anytime before school begins from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m.

Back to School Bash

The Back to School Bash/Meet the Teacher Night presented by Care to Learn and Title I for preschool through eighth grade will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Middle school registration

Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students will register in the commons on the same night of the Back to School Bash, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Parents/guardians should bring the request form that was mailed to them and up-to-date proof of immunization shots.

New students will register from 9-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. on August 8.

High school registration

New students to the high school will need to register from 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. on August 7 in the High School Commons. Eighth graders are not considered new students.

Freshman orientation will take place at 6:30 p.m., August 13, also in the commons area.