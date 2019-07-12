The Aurora United Methodist Church is excited to welcome new Pastor Charlene Dart and her husband Dan Dart. Raised in the small town of Competition, Missouri, Charlene attended Southwest Missouri State University at the age of 16. She met her wonderful husband there, and they were married in 1981. They have two grown children, Stephanie (husband Allen Hammer) and Christopher (wife Elizabeth), and two grandchildren, Tenley and Easton.

Charlene worked in the medical field for 18 years as a Computer Information Systems Director, at which time she felt a calling to work in the life of the church. Heeding God's calling, she gave up her job and went to work part time as the Education Director at the Monett United Methodist Church, where she was a member. After two years of working in that position, Charlene felt that God had so much for her to do, so she answered the call into Pastoral Ministry. Charlene served as part time Associate Pastor at the Monett United Methodist Church, before being appointed Lead Pastor at Cassidy United Methodist Church in Nixa, Missouri, in 2013.

Pastor Charlene has a heart for mission and has been on several mission trips, including Jamaica, Nicaragua, Israel, and most recently Puerto Rico, when she and her husband were able to join members of the Aurora United Methodist Church to do God's work there. Having a great love for Jesus Christ, Pastor Charlene stated that she "wants others to know how much they are loved by God and that every single one of them have a place in serving and telling about God's great love."

Pastor Charlene also has a passion for serving within the body of the church and in the local community, and she enjoys sharing the love of Jesus with everyone she meets as she is serving both. Regarding her new assignment, Pastor Charlene is "looking forward to serving the Aurora United Methodist Church and the community of Aurora with passion and enthusiasm for our Lord and savior Jesus Christ!"