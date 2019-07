July 11

Paint the Ville Kids Club at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirksville Arts Association.



July 11

The Missouri-Southern Iowa Art Guild will host a meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Adair County Annex Building.



July 11

“The Happening,” a documentary on clean energy, will be shown free at 7 p.m. at the Take Root Cafe.