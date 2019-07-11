Carla E. (Severs) Sprenkle, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Village Manor in Abilene, Kansas. She was born in Neosho, Newton County, Missouri on January 3, 1937, the third of five children born to Charles Earl “Pete” Severs (24 Oct 1906 – Dec 1994) and Nina Delilah Housden Severs (25 Jun 1911 – 16 Mar 1990).

Carla grew up in Neosho, MO and attended Central Elementary School, Eugene Fields Elementary School, and Neosho High School.

On July 16, 1954, Carla married Virgil G. Sprenkle in Neosho. They resided in Neosho until 1957 when Virgil accepted a Civil Service job at Fort Riley, Kansas. On January 3, 1958 (Carla’s birthday), Carla and their two sons, Steve and Keith, joined Virgil when they moved to Abilene, Kansas.

Carla worked at St. Andrews Catholic School, Alco, and H&R Block. She was also a member of Women’s Auxiliary, Eagles Chapter #2934 in Abilene, Kansas.

Carla and Virgil enjoyed traveling to visit friends and family, including many trips to visit her parents and siblings as well as Virgil’s family. She also enjoyed Bingo, Canasta, and going to any casino.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Barbara L. Severs Spaulding, brother Franklin D. Severs, and a sister and brother who died in infancy.

Survivors include her children Steven G. (Cynthia) Sprenkle, Keith D. (Julie) Sprenkle and Lori A. Sprenkle; grandson Ely N. Sprenkle (Suzanna), and great granddaughters Allison J., Cassandra L., and Marina L. Sprenkle. She is also survived by brother-in-law Leroy Spaulding, sister-in-law Virginia Nadine Phillips Loomis, Martha Sprenkle Lester, and Bernadine Sprenkle, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Abilene Home Health & Hospice of Dickinson County or Meals on Wheels. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com