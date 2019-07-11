A Wednesday afternoon crash in rural Audrain County resulted in serious injuries for Columbia and Centralia residents. One had to be transported via a Staff for Life flight.

A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hunter A. King, 17, of Thompson, struck the passenger side of a 2003 Mazda Tribute driven by Emily J. Clarahan, 23, of Columbia, at about 3:48 p.m. at the intersection of Audrain County Roads 924 and 989.

King was traveling northbound while Clarahan was eastbound. Both vehicles traveled off the road and came to rest in a ditch northeast of the intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Clarahan had serious injuries and was transported by Boone County Ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital. Colt J. Reams, 24, of Centralia, a passenger in the Mazda, also received serious injuries and was life-flighted to University Hospital. All parties involved were wearing seat belts, according to the report.