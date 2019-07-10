Chad Craghead and Reid Randolph have created two very solid programs at North Callaway between the boys and girls Varsity Cross Country and the boys and girls Varsity Track and Field, but at least some of that has to do with the incredibly strong traditions created by their former Activities Director.

Mike Emmons was rather adept at both hiring and supporting the proper coaches in his over three decades atop all things Thunderbird's Athletics and the fact he had so many varsity volleyball coaches come and go was simply the exception to that rule. One example of the fact the recently retired administrator didn't take over a culture filled with bare cupboards and failing athletes is the fact that in 1987 Missy Vernette won a Cross Country Individual Championship with a time of 21:26.70.

In 1982 Tom Christensen matched that feat by winning the High Jump with a height of 6-06 and the retired sprints were dominated by Kirk Lawson, who claimed the 220 Dash in 1975 in 22.90 and in '76 in 23.00, as well as the 100 Dash in 10.30. Kevin Currence came out on top in the 300 Low Hurdles, as well, by clocking in at 39.13.

It was girls track where the Emmons era really begins to shine. That includes, in the Field Events, Erin Shryock winning the Pole Vault in 10-09.0, in Class 3A/3 Stacy Tiefnauer was the individual champ in the Shotput in 1994 with a distance of 41-09.5 and then again in 1995 at 41-01.75 and in 1985 in Class 2A/2 Paula Primus came out on top with a throw of 39-10.0.

The Jumps were a slightly different story as Judy Vaughn won the Long Jump with a leap of 17-0.25 in 1980 and in 1986 in the High Jump Stacy Primus posted a height of 5-03.0 to gain the victory. The story of 1988 was Missy Vernette and the headlines were that she claimed the 3,200 run in 11:42.30, the 1,600 Run in 5:16.86 and the 800 Run in 2:19.86, effectively sweeping all the distance races for her class that year.

That just left the Retired Field Event otherwise known as the softball throw and in 1977 Judy Vaughn threw the ball so far it went 216.05.0 and grabbed gold for her team.