The Hannibal Hoots jumped out to an early lead Thursday night, but they could not hold off the Quincy Gems who rallied for a 9-6 victory in Quincy, Ill.

The Hoots broke on top 2-0 in the opening frame. After tying the game in the second, the Gems took the lead for good in the third inning when they scored three times. Quincy would add a single insurance run in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

After scoring a pair of runs in the first the Hoots would enjoy two-run innings in the fourth and seventh innings.

Leading the Hoots' 10-hit attack with two hits apiece were Grant Hannant, Jared Wegner, Kyler Kent and Brett Zimmerman. One of Wegner's hits was his ninth homer of the season. Zimmerman hit his third home run of the summer.

Losing pitcher was Hoots' starter Hunter Becker, who worked three innings and allowed six runs (three earned).

The 8-20 Hoots were scheduled to face the Gems, 17-15, on Friday night in Quincy.



