The Marionville board of aldermen gathered for a lengthy and busy meeting on June 13, hearing from citizens, guests, city employees and each other in a meeting lasting three and a half hours. The following are Five Things to Know from the monthly session.

1. Citizens' voices heard -- Several Marionville citizens were on-hand for the meeting and made their voices heard during the public comment section, including four people who recently received letters from the city about non-conforming use trailers. Each stated their unwillingness to move said trailers because, despite what the letters indicated, they are in use, not abandoned.

Code Enforcer Rick Woods explained that they are entitled to go through the process of filing an appeal to the board of adjustments, which then has the power to extend the time limit for removal or overrule the decision.

Also coming forward to speak were John and Barbara Conn. John, pastor at the Nazarene Church in Marionville, said he is against the medical marijuana measures being considered by the city, as was Barbara. Ultimately, the subject was put off for the night, as the aldermen later agreed to wait until they met with the city attorney before moving ahead with the planning and zoning recommendation.

2. Building inspector busy -- Woods, in his capacity as code enforcer and building inspector, gave a report to the board stating he has recently sent out 22 violation letters and seven letters regarding non-conforming mobile homes (after sending eight of the same in May). He gave a breakdown of how the letters were received and stated he believed things were being done to improve but progress is slow.

3. Old business -- A pair of bills were read in the old business section of the meeting, with one passing unanimously and the other to be revisited. First, an ordinance was passed requiring grease traps to be present on kitchen drain lines which could discharge large amounts of grease into the treatment facility. This would not include private homes. With a 6-0 vote in favor, the city will move ahead with sending letters to businesses with information about the new ordinance.

The other ordinance would authorize the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Joplin Humane Society regarding procedures around stray dogs. After some discussion and disagreement about the specifics, the aldermen agreed to postpone a vote on the ordinance until it could be decided exactly what the contract would entail.

4. Park board appointment -- Also in old business, mayor Chris Murphy appointed Theresa Emhoff to a term on the park board. The appointment was approved with a vote of 4-2, with alderman Jessica Wilson voting no and citing the fact that it was not run by the park board before being brought to the aldermen.

5. Butterfly garden donation -- In new business, alderman Wilson shared information regarding a recent donation by Liberty Utilities and Rusty Hicks to help construct a butterfly garden at Logan Park. Liberty pledged $3,000 to the project, while Kenny Singer will donate equipment and Hicks will donate time to utilize the equipment. The city is expected to provide mulch and a sign, and alderman Dale Blankenship said he could install a water spigot if the city provided it. A motion was passed to accept the donations and provide the other necessities.

After various other items of business, alderman and mayor comments and a brief closed session, the board adjourned just after 10 p.m. The next regular meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., July 11, at the fire station.