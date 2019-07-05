At last week's regular meeting of the Aurora city council, public comments and reports made up a large portion of the discussion, as only two items of regular business were on the agenda for the evening.

Following the approval of previous minutes and appropriations for June, mayor Doyle Ferguson opened the meeting up for public comments. The following people spoke to the council on various subjects:

Heather Newton -- addressed council about non-domesticated animals and suggested the allowance of animals based on size. Ed Witte -- spoke about continued parking issues and cars that back up Highway 60 from the drive-in movie theater. Karen Miller, with Stray Animals Matter -- asked about seeking homes and care for cats, how the city would handle the current problems with cats and where funding would come from to do so. Shannon Walker -- thanked city departments and council for their help in making the Light the Night event successful. Roy Reece -- addressed the council regarding the odor within the city and stated his concern about it bringing the value of property down.

No action could be taken on the subjects brought up at the meeting, but items introduced may become agenda items at a later date.

Following public comment, the council moved on to old business, where the second and final reading of a bill addressing animal regulations was discussed. The bill would amend the "Harboring Wild/Non-Domesticated Animals" section of the code. City manager Jon Holmes recalled a long list of citizen comments from the previous meeting and said most cases were grandfathered in, but chickens and pigs are not permitted under current codes.

Ultimately, the council members agreed that more work needed to be done on the subject, including working with animal control and the planning and zoning commission. The item was tabled for further discussion at a later date.

In new business, Holmes provided council members with photos of a building at 307 and 309 South Madison. The building is deteriorating and causing water damage to the pregnancy care center and could "become a hole around the square" if unaddressed. The council agreed to look into the problem and come back at a later date to discuss the options to address it.

Following the regular reports, the council adjourned for the evening at 7:21. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., July 9, at city hall. Those interested but unable to attend are encouraged to check the city's Facebook page for streaming video of the meeting.