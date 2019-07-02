An Illinois woman sustained minor injuries after a truck collided with the motorcycle she was riding on Monday afternoon.

Jose Palacios, 70, of Marengo, Illinois, was turning a Harley Davidson onto the Highway 87 bridge over Interstate 70 around 2:30 p.m., but didn’t yield to Cathy Kempf, 60, of Boonville, as she was driving her Dodge Ram onto the bridge, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Ram collided with the Harley Davidson, causing minor injuries to Eve Palacios, 65, of Marengo, who was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Palacios was taken to Pinnacle Regional Hospital. Everyone involved was using a safety device, according to the crash report.