New rules governing how bail is applied in the Show-Me State are set to take effect Monday in an effort, the Missouri Supreme Court says, to reduce imbalances among pretrial detainees that result in people being held because they can't afford to pay for their release.

Boone County court officials say they are ready for the changes and some have been in place locally for some time.

Cash bail has become a controversial issue nationally, with court challenges to detaining defendants before trial simply due to an inability. Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer, during the annual State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers said that detention often results in a downward spiral for defendants.

“Though presumed innocent, they lose their jobs, cannot support their families and are more likely to re-offend,” Fischer said. “We all share a responsibility to protect the public, but we also have a responsibility to ensure those accused of crime are fairly treated according to the law, and not their pocket books.”

On Friday, Supreme Court Judge W. Brent Powell discussed the changes with members of the local legal community during a continuing education session of the Boone County Bar Association Criminal Law Committee. He said the process began in 2016 when justice committees looked at what many saw as a disparity and decided a change was needed.

“The reason for that was that not only as a prosecutor but as a trial judge, what I saw was that people who were a danger to our communities when they were charged with a crime were released back into our community if they had the money to post bond,” Powell said. “And also, if someone who wasn't a danger had committed a crime and didn’t have resources, (they) remained in jail.

“It didn’t happen in every case, but what I saw was that we had dangerous people with finances out on our streets and we had people who were poor, who weren't a danger, remaining in our jails.”

California eliminated cash bail last year, replacing it with a system where people who commit non-violent misdemeanors are released within 12 hours and the remainder are assessed based on danger to the community and likelihood of appearing in court. In Kentucky, bail bond agents were eliminated in 1976, and courts accept a 10 percent payment for release.

Senior Judge Deborah Daniels served on a committee with Powell and also spoke about the changes. One will require law enforcement seeking an arrest warrant, as opposed to issuing a summons, to provide a probable cause in writing, which includes reasons a defendant will not appear or poses a danger to the community.

“In my opinion, the three categories that have been revised with significant changes are, number one, the charging documents,” Daniels said. “What do you require for a charging document, because it stems from the charging document what the warrant is issued on. So the warrant attaches to the charging document and that’s a judicial function.”

Another change replaces court rules regarding bond hearings. It was previously stated a defendant be brought before the court “forthwith,” but the new rules require a hearing within 48 hours of detention, excluding weekends and holidays.

“There are now various time limits of when those people come in and have a judicial determination rather than just the prosecutors determination or law enforcement determination as to what the conditions of release are,” Daniels said.

During the hearing, the judge will be required to weigh several factors. The offense and evidence backing the charge, and prior history, will be considered along with community ties, character and an ability to pay. If the defendant disagrees with those conditions, she said, the new rules also open an avenue for review by an appellate court.

Defendants will also have an avenue to ask appellate courts to review their release conditions, Daniels said.

“While for a long time Missouri has had an extraordinary writ of habeas corpus allowing an appellate court to review what the trial court did with regard to the setting of bail or bond conditions, this has now been formalized and has a whole new record associated with it that wasn't there before," she said.

Presiding Judge Kevin Crane said the changes will mostly impact associate circuit judges, who typically are the first to see a defendant. The 13th Circuit Court is ready for the new rules and some are already being practiced, he said.

“A lot of these, like the 48-hour change, we do that already,” Crane said. “That’s not going to be a problem. In Boone County, because of a larger tax base, we have the benefit of bond investigation. Here, we already look at who’s in jail and what their background is in more depth than what a judge can do. We have staff that does that. Admittedly, not every county has that.”

If the defendant can not meet the conditions set during the 48-hour hearing, they will now be able to request another hearing be held within seven days. The additional hearings on the record could require some additional resources, Crane said, but the court has prepared.

"One of our goals is, we want to move things along," Crane said. "We don’t want to have the guy sitting there waiting to get back to work."

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said the additional hearings could be a challenge to his office because local prosecutors carry very high caseloads. He is also concerned they might place a burden on the victims of crimes, who could be asked to testify in a short time frame.

“Hearings are mandated in certain cases close in time to the commission of the charged crimes,” Knight said. “Victims could be asked to testify at these hearings before they have had any real opportunity to receive any guidance or counseling which can be so important in the healing process. It will be very difficult in many situations for the staff in my office to provide notice to crime victims of these bond hearings and to give them an opportunity to be heard within such a short period of time after our office learns of the crimes.”

The American Bail Coalition, a trade association made up of insurance companies that underwrite bonds, has voiced opposition to the changes. On its website, it recently blasted the new rules as a "catch and release program" that violates the state constitution and calls on lawmakers to reverse it in the upcoming legislative session.

“So, not only did the process stink, it may very well be that the Missouri Supreme Court has violated the state constitution in the promulgation and enactment of these rules,” the coalition states. “We encourage criminal defendants, law enforcement, and prosecutors to challenge the rules and challenge the Missouri Supreme Court.”

The coalition disputes arguments that the current system unfairly burdens poorer defendants because the vast majority are released pretrial and those in custody are there for valid reasons.

In Boone County, a 2017 study by Senior Judge Gary Oxenhandler showed 88 percent of detainees were awaiting trial on felony charges and 12 percent were charged with misdemeanors. Knight said office often reviews cases to see if an alternative to incarceration is available.

“We have done our best to keep an open mind about these matters when making recommendations,” Knight said. “However, the fact of the matter is that the vast majority of inmates who are currently and have been incarcerated at the Boone County Jail have been charged with violent felonies and/or are major recidivists, so in my opinion their pretrial detention is and has been appropriate.”

A private group has also stepped in to help defendants who can't afford minor bonds for non-violent offenses. Race Matters, Friends recently established a non-profit bail fund, which has helped many non-violent offenders.

While the coalition argues the changes are a “get out of jail free card,” bail fund volunteer Peggy Placier challenges the current structure as a “get out of jail fee” construct, one that punishes those with few financial resources before they have been found guilty, she said.

“Bail purportedly is assigned to prevent people from fleeing before trial or to ‘protect the community’ from people who pose some kind of danger,” Placier said. “But even in those cases a rich defendant, no matter how dangerous, can bond themselves out by paying a 10 percent fee to a bail bond company or even paying the entire bail.”

The fund has bailed about 20 people since its inception in March, Placier said.

“The people we bail out pose little flight risk, almost all have shown up for their court dates, and pose no danger to the community,” Placier said. “Some people are in jail for traffic violations, shoplifting, trespassing, warrants for nonpayment of fines, possession, etc., so we are glad that the Supreme Court is ordering all local courts to consider a long list of alternatives before assigning bail.”

But even with the new rules taking effect Monday, fund volunteer Carol Brown says she expects there will still be calls.

“For example, if someone is jailed on a Friday and assigned bail based on the bail schedule they would have to either pay or wait until Monday to appear before a judge and maybe get out with no payment,” Brown said. “If someone needs to get back to their life, or just wants to be out of jail more quickly, they may call us before Monday to be bailed out. We would respond if we can afford their bail amount.

“We do not want to see people lose their freedom any longer than necessary.”

