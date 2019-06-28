The Southwest Missouri Solid Waste Region N is partnering with City of Monett and Computer Recycling Center, LLC to provide households in Barry, Dade, Lawrence, Stone and Taney Counties with a Free Electronic Recycling and Paper Shredding Event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 29. The event is being held in the parking lot of the Monett Soccer Complex on Waldensian/FR 1080.

Funding for this project is from a grant through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. This event is free and open to all residents until the trucks are full or grant funds have been exhausted. This event helps to insure that electronic waste is recycled and not improperly disposed of. Region N serves the counties of Barry, Dade, Lawrence, Stone and Taney.

This is a great opportunity to responsibly recycle the following items: computers, laptops, cell phones, TVs, keyboards, DVD players, microwaves, washers, dryers, refrigerators and monitors (anything with a battery or a cord). Due to restrictions in the grant, this event is only open to households. Items will not be accepted from businesses, churches, schools, hotels, resorts, city/county offices or any other organizations. Businesses may contact the Computer Recycling Center at 866-2588.

Computer Recycling and Region N reserve the right to refuse any items as necessary. Refrigerators, microwaves or other items containing food waste or other waste will not be accepted. All items should be clean. Organizers ask that no more than two TVs of the same make or model come from the same resident.

No items can be left before 9 a.m. If you arrive early, stay in vehicle, form a line. Do not unload items. Nothing can be unloaded until 9 a.m. In order to maintain good traffic flow and for pedestrian/worker safety, there will be one way in and one way out. Look for entrance and exit signs.

For questions, contact the Region N office at 236-9012.