Arvest Bank launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago. This week, the bank announced that with the help of customers and community members, it has exceeded the campaign goal by raising a record total of 2.4 million meals in the fight against hunger. This is the second consecutive year for a record total of meals raised.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised a nine-year total of 16,068,971 meals, which includes more than $2.8 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

This year’s campaign total of 2,468,873 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members through fundraisers, events and nonperishable food drives in all Arvest branches throughout April and May. With summer here, the success of the campaign is especially meaningful because many schoolchildren will be without the meals they ordinarily receive at school.

“We are humbled, year after year, by the success of our Million Meals campaigns. We could not fight hunger on this scale without the hard work, dedication and generosity of our associates, customers and community members,” Jordan Cornman, Arvest Bank Lender in Aurora said. “Thanks to all of those groups, many of our neighbors in need will receive help.”

In Aurora, Arvest partnered with Harvest Church for the campaign. The organization received all local donations, and this year 3,931 total meals were provided in Aurora. All money and food items raised through this campaign directly benefited 70-plus organizations feeding local communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The bank’s decision to provide one million meals was based on the fact that hunger is an issue in every community it serves. In 2017, 11.8 percent of American households were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources.

Arvest recognized by Forbes

Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine among its “Best-In-State Banks” for the second consecutive year. Arvest received the recognition for its banks in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

This is the second time Forbes and its market research partner, Statista, have produced the lists. Arvest was recognized on the Arkansas list in 2018. Additionally, earlier this year, Forbes and Statista named Arvest one of the “World’s Best Banks.”

“We appreciate those who once again rated Arvest so highly, and it is especially rewarding to be recognized in two additional states this year,” Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. “Our associates continue to focus on serving our customers to the best of their abilities, and we believe awards like these are a byproduct of that commitment.”

The “Best-In-State Banks” lists were selected based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. citizens across all 50 states. Participants were asked to name and rate all banks with which they have -- or previously had -- a checking account. The ratings were based on five categories: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services and Financial Advice.

Each category contained a battery of questions, and a bank’s total score was based on a formula weighting recommendation, general satisfaction and the scoring of the battery of questions. Across the entire United States, a total of 149 unique banks were awarded with the “Best-In-State Banks” designation.

