Nine members from the Aurora FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Leadership Camp, from June 10 to 14.

Bailey Andrews, Caitlyn Kaye, Elizabeth Martin, Alyssa Mooneyham, Riley Pope and Brian Smith each earned their State FFA Leadership Medal. Kaye placed second in Impromptu Speaking and Pope tied for first in FFA Knowledge. In addition, Fisher, Mooneyham, Pope and Shank placed first in the Swamp Canoe race.

The camp, sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association, was held at Camp Rising Sun, located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The Institute provided leadership training for over 1200 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri. The high school students are trained by State FFA officers as well as the Leadership Director who is a past State FFA Officer. Students learn how to overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally there are more than 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks sixth in the nation with more than 25,000 FFA members.