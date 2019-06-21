Nathan and Jennifer Prodell, residents of Ozark, have recently started a new business in the area -- Purely Clean Chem-Dry providing Chem-Dry services to Christian, Stone, Taney, Lawrence and Barry Counties.

Other than complete customer satisfaction, their first and foremost goal is to change the attitude of the public towards carpet cleaning due to many of the problems associated with other cleaning methods. They feel customers are often discouraged by the poor results and damaging effects that may be caused by steam, shampoo and dry-cleaning methods. People are looking for -- and very much deserve -- a viable alternative that is fast, efficient and economical. This is where Chem-Dry comes in.

Chem-Dry is a revolutionary carpet cleaning process that uses carbonation and ingredients copied from Mother Nature to make your carpets fresh and clean again. Out process generates natural CO2 to produce millions of tiny, effervescent bubbles which penetrate the carpet fiber, dissolve dirt and stains quickly, and act as tiny propellants that actually lift dirt to the surface for extraction. As a result of using CO2, excess amounts of water are eliminated, thus preventing damage from over-wetting.

Chem-Dry offers a number of distinct advantages that other methods cannot such as:

Carpets dry in less time -- 1-2 hours, not days. There are no dirt-attracting residues. Virtually all stains can be removed. Green and clean -- uses 1/5 the amount of water of Steam Cleaners. The solution is safe and non-toxic, safe for children and pets. Steam, shampoo and dry cleaning may leave carpet coarse, brittle, or stiff. The mildness of the Chem-Dry solution is safe for children and pets and leaves your carpet spotless without the stiffness.

The uniqueness and exclusiveness of the Chem-Dry process is backed by a worldwide franchise network of over 4,000 franchisees. Chem-Dry's proprietary cleaning system is so effective that Purely Clean Chem-Dry challenges you to have them clean any carpet that you may have decided to replace. They will bring the carpet back to a "like-new" condition and are so confident of their process, that if you aren’t completely satisfied, you pay nothing. You have nothing to lose but the dirt in your carpet.

Purely Clean Chem-Dry will also be offering professional upholstery and leather cleaning, area rug cleaning, specialty stain removal, pet odor treatment, carpet protectant, wood floor sanitizing and sealing, dryer vent cleaning and tile and stone cleaning. Call today for a special introductory special -- clean three rooms for $95 (up to 200 square feet).

Call 417-221-8883 to schedule an appointment. Mention this article to receive a free bottle of the World Famous Professional Strength Spot Remover.