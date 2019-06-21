The Lake Arts Council is bringing the Missoula Children's Theater to the Lake for the 12th year in a row. This is an opportunity for children from 1-12 grades to participate in a one-week drama program. This year's production is ALADDIN.

The Lake Arts Council is bringing the Missoula Children’s Theater to the Lake for the 12th year in a row. This is an opportunity for children from 1-12 grades to participate in a one-week drama program. This year’s production is ALADDIN. Two directors from the Missoula Children’s Theater will drive their little red pickup truck to town loaded with costumes, scenery, props and makeup at 10:00 on Monday morning, July 15 ready to conduct auditions at Osage Hills Church in Osage Beach.

Rehearsals and performances will be at the Little Theater in Camdenton. Auditions are non-threatening and casting will be completed by noon. Two Assistant Directors are selected to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. A schedule will be provided for all roles. The youngest roles don’t start rehearsal till Wednesday.

There will be two performances (July 19 and 20). The first on Friday evening and the second on Saturday afternoon. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Credit the Community Foundation of the Lake, The Daybreak Rotary Club, the Camdenton Kiwanis and the Missouri Arts Council for their help in enabling us to continue to offer this free to the children of our Lake Community.