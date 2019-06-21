Lawrence County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The county has been chosen to receive $13,465 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board will determine how the funds awarded to Lawrence County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government be eligible to receive federal funds have an accounting system practice nondiscrimination have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs have a voluntary board, if they are a private voluntary organization.

Qualified agencies are urged to apply.

Lawrence County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) and First Baptist Church of Aurora participating. These agencies were responsible for providing 3,401 meals and 22 rent/mortgage payments.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Shannon Scott, OACAC, located at 203-A South Washington Avenue, Aurora, MO 65605, or via telephone at 417-678-5031 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is 4 p.m., June 28.