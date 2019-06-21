As colleges and universities across the country end another school year, local students have earned recognition on their schools' respective honor rolls and Dean's Lists, while others have completed their current degrees and graduated.

On the Dean's List or honor roll at their colleges for the spring semester were the following students.

University of Missouri

Aurora -- William Bloss, Brayden Hall, Colton Spencer, Antonio Vazquez and Taylyn Williams

Missouri State University

Aurora -- Jake Redus, Jose Reyes, Chelsey Small, Melissa Tate and Mary Wren Marionville -- Tricia Blankenship, Autumn Fletcher, Abbie Hopkins, Tiffany Norris, Corey Rusher and Josie Young Verona -- Emily Geisendorfer, Bella Gertiser, Jacy Heller, Brittany Hull-Decocq, Trey Johnson, Jonathan Tarkington and Ana Vargas Ruiz

Missouri State-West Plains

Aurora -- Emily Moore

Southwest Baptist University

Aurora -- Erin Baker, Emily Garoutte and Aaron Head Marionville -- Eden Henry, Jacob LaSalle and Mahalie Stafford Verona -- Benjamin Stults

Local students completing degrees and earning the title of graduate include:

Missouri State University

Ivy Nichole Bruce, Aurora -- Master of Science in Education, Educational Administration Kayla N. Clark, Aurora -- Bachelor of Social Work Joseph Kent Curl, Aurora -- Bachelor of Science, Finance Kathryn Elizabeth Juracek, Aurora -- Bachelor of Science, Cell and Molecular Biology Mary Elisa Wren, Aurora -- Bachelor of Music Education, Summa Cum Laude Josie Taylor Young, Marionville -- Bachelor of Science, Fashion Merchandising and Design, Magna Cum Laude Ana Julia Vargas Ruiz, Verona -- Bachelor of Science in Education, Early Childhood Education

Southwest Baptist University

Catherine Fields, Marionville -- Associate of Science in Nursing