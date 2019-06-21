Arvest Bank recently won a Silver Anvil Award for its 2018 One Million Meals Campaign, at a ceremony held at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The Silver Anvils have been presented annually by the Public Relations Society of America since 1944, and are touted as the Oscars of the communications industry. They are designed to recognize the best public relations campaigns of the year and the highest standards of performance for the profession.

Arvest won in the category of Most Effective Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign for its 2018 One Million Meals campaign. Now known as Million Meals, the initiative fights hunger in the more than 135 communities Arvest serves by raising food, funds and awareness.

The campaign combines contributions from the bank and its associates with those from its customers and community members to support local food partners in Arvest markets. The 2018 campaign raised more than 2.1 million meals, and since its inception in 2011, the initiative has provided more than 16 million meals to those in need across the bank’s four-state footprint.

“The Million Meals campaign is one of the most meaningful and rewarding endeavors we undertake every year, and because helping our neighbors in need is so close to all of our hearts, this recognition is extra special,” Arvest marketing director Jason Kincy said. “Additionally, to be chosen as a winner among a field of national, heavyweight-level companies and corporations is very fulfilling. It is an extra stamp of approval that what we are doing with Million Meals is working.”

Arvest Benton County marketing director and Million Meals chairman Kyle Roberts attended the event and accepted the Silver Anvil on behalf of the banks. Also in attendance was Ginger Daril, director of public relations for Sells Agency of Little Rock. Sells Agency partners with Arvest for Million Meals and other campaigns.

About Arvest

Arvest Bank, named by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for 2019, operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest also provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Arvest Wealth Management

Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products. Investments and Insurance Products: Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value and Not Guaranteed by the Bank. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.