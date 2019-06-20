The Kirksville R-III School District will be seeking a new principal for its primary school this summer, marking the fourth major administrative departure as it heads to the 2019-20 school year.



Ernest Motley has resigned as principal of the Kirksville Primary School to become an elementary school principal at Northwest R-1 in House Springs, Mo., southwest of St. Louis.



Motley said it is a larger school district and will provide him with new professional opportunities.



“It’s an opportunity I’m looking forward to,” he said.



Motley has lived in Kirksville since 1988, when he came to the city as a student at what was then Northeast Missouri State University.



“I appreciate genuinely the opportunity to serve this district, to live in this community,” he said. “The students and staff in this building are incredible.”



Motley became the Kirksville Primary School principal for the 2016-17 school year. He had previously been principal at the Macon R-I Elementary School, a district in which he had worked for 15 years. He’d also worked in the Green City R-I School District as a teacher and principal for eight years.



Kirksville will have new leadership in its superintendent’s office, following the retirement of Dr. Damon Kizzire, middle school principal, following the retirement of Dr. Mike Mitchell, and technical center director, following the retirement of Sheryl Ferguson. Now, the district will add primary school principal to the list.



With Kizzire’s departure at the end of June, and Robert Webb, the district’s next superintendent, starting July 1, the primary school principal hiring process will be split over two different district leaders.