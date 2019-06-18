The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs:

Welcome Inn, 3300 Jefferson, inspected June 4, June 6 and June 12. No violations.

Extended Stay by Welcome Inn, 901 N.W. Jefferson Court, inspected June 5. No violations.

Hidden Valley Softball (small), 6500 N.W. Valley View Road, inspected June 5. No violations.

Hidden Valley Softball (large), 6500 N.W. Valley View Road, inspected June 5.

• Reach-in cooler had a dry, sticky residue in the bottom. Corrected.

Hardee's, 910 Missouri 7, inspected June 5.

• The hood above the broiler was missing the vents. Manager stated vents were on order. Correct by Aug. 4.

• Employee with nail polish did not wear gloves when working with exposed french fries. Corrected.

• Failed to provide valid food handler permits for two employees. Re-inspection required.

Tuscany Italian Restaurant, 1800 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 11.

• Cold, potentially hazardous foods not held at 41*F or below. The two make table coolers on the cooks line were both out of temp. Re-inspection required. Some of the foods in cooler 1 were oysters, 57F; chicken 58F; roasted peppers, 57F. Some of the foods in cooler 2 were chicken 55F; eggplant 55F. All out-of-temp foods were discarded. Manager called for repair person immediately. The manager set up small pans of food in an ice bath, ensuring that all food is below the level of ice. This will be used during lunch/dinner rush. All other foods will be kept in the walk-in cooler until the reach-in coolers have been repaired.

• Foods prepared and held in the coolers were not dated marked. Re-inspection required.

• The dish machine did not register any sanitizing chemical when tested. Corrected; manager replaced the empty sanitizer bottle.

Meiners Phillips 66, 1005 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 7.

• Ceiling tiles were missing in the back. Repeat. Correct by Aug. 6.

• Hand sink in the back and in the restrooms did not have handwashing signage. Corrected; inspector provided handwashing signs.

• The gasket on the ice machine door is broken. Correct by Aug. 6.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 801 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 7.

• Unable to provide copies of valid food handler permits for 32 employees. Correct by July 7.

Indian Mix Grill, 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 7.

• Multiple ceiling tiles in the kitchen area are broken/missing. Correct by Aug. 6.

• No signs indicating the need for handwashing at the hand sinks in the restrooms. Corrected; inspector provided signage.

QuikTrip, 1201 N. Missouri 7, inspected June 7. No violations.

Outlaw Harley-Davidson, 3100 N.W. Jefferson, inspected June 12. No violations.

Valero, 301 S. Missouri 7, inspected June 12.

• Soda nozzle on the Pepsi had a sticky build up. Corrected on site.

Dunkin Donuts, 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 12.

• Caulking along the edge of the three-compartment sink has accumulation of black residue build-up. Repeat. Black residue build-up on the utensil rack above the three-compartment sink. Edge/sides of the shelves that equipment sits on have accumulation of dried food splatters and residue. Shelves beneath the espresso machines have accumulation of dried spills. Front of the pull-out drawer cooler has accumulation of residue. Correct by Aug. 11.

• Floor throughout the kitchen area had an accumulation of sticky residue. Black residue build-up/dried food/crumbs beneath the equipment throughout the kitchen area. Repeat. Correct by Aug. 11.

• Coffee pots had an accumulation of brown residue inside them. Corrected on site.

• Establishment was unable to provide valid food handler's cards for four employees. Correct by July 12.

The Ranch House Saloon, 1505 S.E. Route AA, inspected June 13. No violations.