To celebrate National Garden Club Week, Lake Bloomers FGCM members donated two garden related books to Sunrise Beach Library on Hwy 5, 1001 Plants to Dreams of Growing and Butterfly Gardening with Natives Plants.Each year Mitzi Chase, club chair picks two books for Camden County and Morgan County Libraries.

To celebrate National Garden Club Week, Lake Bloomers FGCM members donated two garden related books to Sunrise Beach Library on Hwy 5, 1001 Plants to Dreams of Growing and Butterfly Gardening with Natives Plants.Each year Mitzi Chase, club chair picks two books for Camden County and Morgan County Libraries. These books help educate and encourage the community with their gardening projects. Morgan County Library has established community and butterfly gardens on their premises. Sunrise Beach has set aside an educational corner for Lake Bloomers to have a monthly display.

One of Lake Bloomers civic projects this year was to donate $100 to the Westlake Aquatic Center in Laurie. Carolyn was pleased to accept the donation during a period that Laurie Sunrise Beach Rotary was matching donations made up to $5000. By giving back to the community through donation or public gardens we are striving to meet Federation Garden Clubs of Missouri objectives. Lake Bloomers will also sponsor a joint Flower Show with Eldon Garden Club June 22, 1-4pm at the Elks Lodge in Laurie The event is free and open to the public.

For more info call Marinea Mehrohoff 374 3021 or Mary Bullock 374 1151