Ozarks Kat and K9 of Sunrise Beach, MO announced it has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its efforts to find homes for more animals.

We are grateful for the Petco Foundation investment which will help to purchase a much-needed transport vehicle increasing our capacity to provide services for the animals in our community. The investment will also allow us to replace failing HVAC systems at our low-cost clinic and quarantine facility.

“This grant ensures the services we offer in our community will continue to expand. It will also ensure our animals are comfortable while in our care and at our low-cost clinic. The Petco foundation and retail Petco locations have supported our efforts for the past four years. Their donations and grants have provided the funding we needed to increase our number of animals helped by 65% from 2015 to 2018,” said Steve Brooks, Executive Director

Ozarks Kat and K9 is a nonprofit no kill shelter, low-cost spay and neuter clinic and thrift store serving Lake of the Ozarks. Since 1986, Ozarks Kat and K9 has helped thousands of animals and pet owners.

Over the past 4 years our shelter has increased intake and placement of animals into new loving homes.

We have given out more than 20 tons of cat and dog food and litter to the people in need on our community.

Our clinic performs more than 3000 spay and neuter surgeries annually at little to no cost for qualified individuals.

We partner with local law enforcement and health departments providing free rabies and micro chipping clinics

About Ozarks Kat and K9

Ozarks Kat and K9, a NO-KILL shelter has been a part of the lake community for more than 30 years. Our current locations including Murphy's low cost spay/neuter clinic, thrift store and shelter grew from the hard work of our founders. We work with the local community and organizations from across the country to rescue and adopt out as many dogs and cats as we have the capacity to care for.

About the Petco Foundation

At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we have invested more than $250 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we have helped more than six million pets find their new loving families, and we are just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.