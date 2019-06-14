The Kirksville R-III School District is closing in on an agreement to bring a school-based health center to its campus.

Kirksville R-III Superintendent Dr. Damon Kizzire told the Board of Education during Wednesday’s meeting that the district was close to having a memorandum of understanding with Complete Family Medicine, which would operate the health center on the district’s campus.

School officials believe the health center would help extend services to underserved students and provide quicker access to care to students and staff, possibly reducing lost classroom and work time.

The Board has been considering the plan for the last several months, with the startup cost a sticking point. The Board had said it would be willing to spend $5,000, while Complete Family Medicine indicated the cost would be about $18,000.

Kirksville R-III Assistant Superintendent Tricia Reger said the district had found a new location for the proposed health center, which would reduce the startup cost to about $2,500. The location, in the northwest corner of the Kirksville Area Technical Center, had previously been office space and will require few renovations.

Kizzire was hopeful the documents would be finalized by the School Board’s June 26 meeting.

In other business:

- The Board approved tuition rates for secondary students to attend the Kirksville Area Technical Center. The $2,050 for two semesters of a three-hour block class will be unchanged.

- The Board approved tuition rates for adults to attend the Kirksville Area Technical Center. Practical Nursing Program tuition will increase $250 to $9,750, while all other adult programming will remain the same at $5,800.

- The Board approved a bid from P.E. Jepson Lumber for $63,935, for materials for the Kirksville Area Technical Center’s construction trades class.

- The Board approved a bid for $18,560 from Stanton Contracting, LLC, of Kirksville, for concrete repairs to parking lots and sidewalks on campus.

Kizzire also reported numbers for the district’s summer school program, telling the Board that 348 students were enrolled in the Primary School, 294 at Ray Miller and 222 at William Matthew Middle School.



