Children at Burrus Old Mill Park in Blue Springs try out one of the 40 water features that are part of a splash pad added to the newly renovated park. The park officially re-opened Wednesday showcasing the cityþÄôs only splash pad, and renovated jungle-themed playground, basketball court, shelters and skate park. The Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the $3 million renovation with food, drink and giveaways following a brief rain storm.