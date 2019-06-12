I want to tell you about Capone and the upcoming fundraiser for Animals Best Friends.

ABF is having its Annual Book Sale this coming Saturday. The sale will be at the ABF facility, 2302 S, Crysler Ave., Independence, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Capone is a sweet terrier mix who is eight years young. He is a smaller dog who gets along with kids, cats and other dogs. Capone loves to cuddle, play fetch and go for walks. This sweet boy lost his home when his owner had to move out of state and couldn’t take him along. This wonderful boy will make a great addition to the right family.

If you have some books that you would like to donate, the ABF Book Sale donation day will be Thursday, June 13, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the ABF facility. Volunteers will be available to take in donations of new and gently used books.

Our sweet boy, Capone, needs a forever family. If you are looking for a great dog to join your family and think Capone might be a good fit please go to our website and complete an application.

If you love books, please come to our sale this Saturday and peruse our selection of gently used books. There is nothing better than settling down with a good book on your deck, patio or sunroom.