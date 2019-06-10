Palmyra City Council members and city officials approved updated codes for building safety, the purchase of a new speed trailer for the police department and discussed a proposal for annexing a new subdivision during their Thursday, June 6 meeting

Palmyra City Council members and city officials approved updated codes for building safety, the purchase of a new speed trailer for the police department and discussed a proposal for annexing a new subdivision during their Thursday, June 6 meeting.

City Attorney Chase Hickman read three ordinances to establish updated city codes aligned with international codes for property maintenance, fire and electrical safety issues. Police Chief Eddie Bogue presented three potential speed trailers for the city and Mayor Loren Graham reported that Martha and Glenn Griesbaum submitted a petition for voluntary annexation of the Graystone subdivision currently under construction across from Palmyra High School.

Graham said the council will hold a public hearing during the next meeting on Thursday, June 20. If the petition is approved by residents, a formal ordinance for annexation will be read during the following meeting.

Bogue handed each member of the council a sheet detailing each of three speed trailer options. He recommended the Monitor Systems Prodigy 22L model, priced at $7,400. He said funds from the Blueprint Coalition could be used for $2,393.84, leaving a balance of $5.006.16.

He considered two other options as well, priced at $6,169.10 and $9,031.42, respectively, but stressed that the Prodigy trailer includes two lines for various messages and speed readouts, an arrow display for helping direct traffic and is serviced by the same personnel who calibrate and provide training for the department's other radar equipment. Council members approved the purchase.

“I think it's going to be a good investment,” he said.

The council's next meeting

trevor.mcdonald@courierpost.com