Members of the Verona board of aldermen gathered at city hall last Tuesday for the council's regular monthly meeting, discussing a wide variety of topics and passing numerous motions.

After approving the previous month's minutes and the May bills, the board once again tabled a discussion on ditch work to be done along Ella Street, a topic originally tabled back in January. The council was presented with photos of gravel runoff from the unpaved school parking lot and areas of drainage problems. There was concern about the new surface of Ella, as well as 3rd Street (Highway P), but it was determined that the matter would need to be discussed with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) before any other action would be taken.

During the same discussion, city sewer plant contractor Bert Bond also explained the need to direct storm water correctly into the creek so that it doesn't make its way into the sewer system.

The board unanimously passed a motion to confer with MoDOT before any further action on the matter.

In new business, the board passed motions to adopt a travel policy for the employee handbook, in which a $35 per diem would be offered for meals, with no reimbursement for alcoholic beverages. A motion was also passed for the purchase of planning and zoning maps at a total of $400, while the purchase of security cameras and installation at city hall was tabled.

The final vote taken in new business was a unanimous approval of a motion to hire Trent White as a building inspector, for four hours a week for 30 days at $50 per hour. The council will revisit the matter at the end of the 30 days.

Also in new business, the board discussed remedies for water drainage issues on Browning Street. An artificial berm was disrupting water flow, leading the council to agree to send the property owner a letter asking to remove it.

An idea from the planning and zoning committee about a renewable variance for zoning issues was also discussed. After talking out the idea, the council suggested the committee develop the details further before bringing the topic back to the board.

At the end of new business and other reports, Bond gave a report on the sewer plant, informing the council of quotes he has gathered for the repair of the return pump at the plant. He recommended the quote that includes a rebuild, and the board agreed to treat the matter as an emergency, directing Bond to proceed.

Bond also advised the board members to look into ordering an inflow and infiltration (I&I) study, as one has never been officially performed in Verona and could give insight into other necessary work for the sewer and stormwater systems.

After Bond's report, the council voted to adjourn until the next regular meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., June 25, at city hall.