The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding vandalism to the Lee Cemetery near Verona last weekend. The sheriff's office reported damage to headstones dating back as far as the 1800s.

Approximately 50 headstones were damaged or destroyed "by someone with very little morals and respect," according to the sheriff's office. The act took place soon after Memorial Day, when many people come to the cemetery to pay respects to friends and families buried at the local cemetery.

The Lee Cemetery Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. In addition, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is also adding and additional $1,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Tips can be anonymous through the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office website at www.lawrencecosheriff.com or through the Barry/Lawrence County Crimestoppers website at blcrimestoppers.com.