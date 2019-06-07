As colleges and universities across the country end another school year, local students have earned recognition on their schools' respective honor rolls and Dean's Lists, while others have completed their current degrees and graduated.

On the Dean's List or honor roll at their colleges for the spring semester were the following students.

Drury University

Aurora -- Erica Wilson, Natalie Baker, Rachel Negre Marionville -- Jayeden Gourley, Cody Scott, Boyd Maples, Nolan Woodman Verona -- Reyna Avila, Ivonne Lopez

State Technical College of Missouri

Marionville -- Arius Uhrig

Other local students received degrees after completing the necessary coursework, including:

Morgan Bateman, Marionville, Culver-Stockton College -- BS in finance Bailie Stine, Marionville, Oklahoma State University -- honors college degree in psychology

Look for more graduate and honors informations in future editions of the Advertiser.