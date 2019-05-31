Hundreds volunteer after tornado

Hundreds of volunteers from around the state have turned out to help clean up debris in Missouri’s capital city following a powerful tornado.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that struck Jefferson City traveled 32 miles through central Missouri. It began southwest of Eldon in Miller County late Wednesday, tore through Cole County and crossed the Missouri River before dying out in Callaway County.

United Way of Central Missouri President Ann Bax said about 750 volunteers had helped clear debris from damaged homes and trees as of mid-Tuesday. Others have volunteered independently.

Jefferson City’s airport remained under water Tuesday from the flooded Missouri River.

Levee district president David Boessen said floodwaters created an estimated 100-yard breach in a levee after flowing over the top of it last Friday.

National Guard activated

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is activating the state National Guard to help battle ongoing flooding.

Parson signed an executive order Monday directing National Guard members to help with response efforts in Jefferson City, where residents are still recovering from a tornado that struck last week.

The National Guard is also headed to Chariton County to sandbag around a stressed levee near the central Missouri city of Brunswick.

Parson says local resources were already strained following historic flooding this spring, as well as severe storms and tornadoes that hit the state last week.

More could be in store.

Parson urged residents to watch the weather and be prepared to seek shelter as more storms entered the area earlier this week.

Missouri joins nationwide registry

Missouri is the 20th state to join a nationwide sex offender registry.

OffenderWatch said in a news release this week that every Missouri law enforcement agency that manages or investigates registered sex offenders will be able to collaborate on offender records, aid each other in investigations and share notifications with the public. It won a five-year contract from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Missouri has about 16,000 registered sex offenders.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says there are more than 900,000 registered sex offenders in the United States.

OffenderWatch says its service allows different law enforcement agencies to collaborate on a single offender record, improving accuracy and aiding in public safety. Its technology is used by more than 3,000 law enforcement agencies in 37 states.