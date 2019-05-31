As the school year comes to an end and children are being dismissed for summer break, we at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to be safe and drive cautiously as children will be out playing, riding bikes and enjoying the summer weather.

We also want to congratulate our graduating seniors and wish them all the best as they head out into the world. Some of our seniors may be preparing for college, others preparing for a career, and the rest still deciding. No matter where you are headed in life, we want to say congratulations, good luck and stay safe!

Of course, summer weather usually means higher temperatures, so remember these tips to beat the heat:

Take frequent water breaks Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle Seek medical attention immediately for any signs of heat-related illness

We would also like to remind everyone traveling in a vehicle to always wear your seat belt and never drink and drive. Seat belt use is a most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. Do not drink and drive -- instead, call on a designated driver to get you home safely. Not only do you risk your life when you drive impaired, you are putting other drivers and passengers you share the roadway with at risk, too.

While you are traveling our roadways, boating, camping, or fishing, please remember to practice safety at all times. Mind the speed limits and always be on the lookout for children at play and crossing the streets.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hopes everyone has a great summer. Congratulations again to our graduates!