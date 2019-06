Missouri Route 79 near Highway C and south of Cuivre River in Old Monroe is now open

However, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will continue to monitor the area. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades on flooded roads. Please use alternate routes.

All information can be easily accessed at www.modot.org by clicking on the traveler online map.