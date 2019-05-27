Jody Hilton, fifth grade teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Jody is an amazing classroom teacher who sinks her heart and soul into her teaching. She plans highly engaging lessons and provides leadership for her ELA/Social Studies content planning team. Mrs. Hilton has recently been a part of our interview team for new teachers and presented each candidate with a list of resources as the finished their interview. Mrs. Hilton is a consummate professional and wants to be a part of helping the profession. Her leadership in the fifth grade ELA team has proven to be beneficial for our students. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district. provided