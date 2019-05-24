A free family-oriented museum focusing on Lawrence County’s people and history opens for a new season on Sunday, May 26. Hours at the Lawrence County Historical Society Museum are 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays through October. It is located next to the Mt. Vernon Golf Course at 11110 Lawrence 1137, Mt. Vernon.

Children will be able to see and, in some cases, play with toys their parents and grandparents used to play with. There are displays on rural schools, farming, radios and even a glass-encased horse-drawn hearse. The Hall of Time takes visitors from prehistoric days in Lawrence County to today. The original statue of Lady Justice is displayed there.

Lawrence County Historical Society operates the LCHS Museum and a second museum, the MRC Museum dedicated to preserving the memory of the Missouri State Sanatorium, later known as Missouri State Chest Hospital and Missouri Rehabilitation Center. It is located at 112 West Dallas Street in Mt. Vernon. It is normally open weekdays, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., depending on the availability of volunteers. Currently it’s open Monday and Friday afternoons, and all day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Society has set up historical displays on the main floor of the Historic Courthouse in Mt. Vernon and operates a research room there with genealogical and historical information available to the public. The historical displays may be viewed any time the courthouse is open. The research room is normally open Mondays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., when volunteers are available.

The bulk of the Society’s historical and genealogical research materials may be viewed at the Mt. Vernon Library. That includes microfilm of newspapers and historical documents.

Admission is free at all Historical Society venues.