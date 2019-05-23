The Kirksville Regional Airport reported nearly 1.2 inches of rain fell Tuesday, with most coming during the 5 p.m. hour, adding to the area’s flooding problems.

The Missouri Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced two more road closures: Missouri Route 11 in Knox County, two miles west of Route 15 at North Fork South Fabius (it was later reopened); and Missouri Route 151 in Shelby County, north of Clarence at Hagers Grove on the Salt River.

Check www.MoDOT.org for updated conditions.

Rain remains in the forecast Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, which is as far as the National Weather Service forecast extends.

According to records with the National Weather Service, the Kirksville Regional Airport has reported 6.79 inches of rain so far this month, which is nearly 3.5 inches above normal. For the year, Kirksville has received 18.46 inches of precipitation, which is about 6 inches more than normal.

By this point last year, Kirksville had received 9.92 inches of precipitation.