The Rolla and St. James track teams took part in their Sectional track meets on Saturday, May 18. Rolla made the trip down to Hillsboro to compete in the Class 4 Sectional 2 Meet, while St. James was in Waynesville for the Class 3 Sectional 3 Meet. Rolla had 10 individuals/teams qualify, while St. James had four on the day.

Rolla:

Rolla got out to an excellent start in the pole vault, as both a male and female competitor is heading to State in the event. Abby Hobbs took home second at the Sectional, clearing a height of 9' to advance to the State Meet. For the boys, Harrison Mason took the final spot in the pole vault, clearing 11'6" to earn a trip to State.

The Bulldogs also saw Josh LeFatshe qualify in a jumping event, as he clearing 5'10" in the high jump to qualify for State. Right behind him was teammate Gage Klossner, who just missed out on qualifying after placing fifth with a height of 5'8".

In the throwing events, Colton Franks will make his first trip to the State Track Meet, as he finished second in the discus with a throw of 141'3", just six inches away from first place in the Sectional. Rebecca Janke nearly joined him in the javelin, but finished in fifth with a throw of 114'6". She was just seven inches away from fourth place. Janke also took seventh in the shot put.

In the running events, Rolla has four competitors who will take part in multiple events at State. Emma Puetz finished second in the 1,600m run with a time of 5:31.85, while also finishing fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:22.5. She also took part in Rolla's 4x400 team, which placed fourth with a time of 4:07.38 to qualify for State. Olivia Holmes is another multi-event qualifier on their 4x400 team. Along with her spot on the 4x400 team, Holmes took second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:00.1. Kate Campbell and Tahrea Facen rounded out the 4x400 team. For the boys, Nnamezie Orizu nearly qualified in three events. He placed second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 39.83 and is also on Rolla's qualifying 4x400 team. Orizu also nearly qualified in the 110m hurdles, but finished in fifth by .05 seconds with a time of 15.30. His 4x400 teammate Alex Frisbee is also a State Qualifier int he 400m dash, as he took second with a time of 50.32. He was nearly joined by fellow 4x400 runner RJ Alfred in the same event, as Alfred took fifth with a time of 51.57, one second out of fourth. Joining that trio on the 4x400 team is Bryce O'Connor, as Rolla won the event with a time of 3:26.08 to advance.

One close call that just missed the cut was another Lady Bulldog relay team. Rolla's 4x200 team of Bayli Graydon, Reagan Reedy, Tahrea Facen and Olivia Olusanya finished in fifth with a time of 1:47.33, missing out on fourth by less than 1.5 seconds. Rolla's final competitor was Loran Pritchett, who finished in seventh place in the triple jump with a leap of 31'4.75".

The Rolla boys finished in fourth place as a team with 56 team points, while the girls finished in a tie for seventh with 46 team points.

St. James:

Grant Conway led the charge for St. James, winning all four of his races, as he's done all season long. He started with the 110m hurdles, where he and teammate Connor Gorrell took two of the top four spots. Conway got to bounce back after tripping on a hurdle in the 110m hurdles at Sectionals last season, which kept him from competing at the event in State. He'll go as a favorite this year, as he set a new PR in the race, finishing with a staggering time of 13.46. He finished nearly two full seconds before the second place finisher. Gorrell then took fourth, qualifying with a time of 15.61.

Conway then kept rolling with the 100m dash, where he took home first place again with a time of 10.78. He then won the 300m hurdles with a time of 39.06, claiming the top spot by 1.74 seconds. Gorrell took seventh in the event to fall short of qualifying. Conway finished his day by winning the 200m dash with a time of 22.55.

Also qualifying for St. James is Hunter Pitts, who took home a third place finish in the 100m dash with a time of 12.66.

St. James had one relay team qualify, but had a couple of other close calls. The Tigers' 4x100 team of Mason Parker, Nick Halbrook, Tyler Recker and Austin Ridenhour took fourth in the event, beating the fifth place team by .01 seconds to qualify with a time of 45.62. The girls 4x100 team finished in sixth. The Lady Tiger 4x400 team missed out by one spot, finishing in fifth with a time of 4:33.02. The boys 4x200 team also nearly qualified, finishing in fifth .8 seconds behind the fourth place team with a time of 1:36.22.

St. James didn't have anyone qualify in the field events, but narrowly missed out. Recker fell just short of qualifying in the long jump, as he took fifth with a leap of 19'6.25". He was 2.25 inches away from fourth place. Raina Forstrom also finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 15'4.5". Mackenna Rodgers also had a seventh place finish for St. James in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.04.

The Tigers finished in third place as a team with a score of 63, while the girls finished in a tie for 15th with 17 points.

Rolla and St. James will take part in the Class 3 and 4 State Meet on Friday and Saturday, May 24-25 at Jefferson City High School.