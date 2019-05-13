This week marks National Police Week, a time set aside since 1962, to honor all law enforcement officers. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as police week. The National Police Week website says the week of events draws tens of thousands of law enforcement officers to the nation's capital and events are held across the country.

On Friday, May 17th, the annual service will be held in Newton County in recognition of this special week that honors not only all law enforcement personnel but also fallen officers.

The service will take place at 6 p.m. at the Neosho Civic. This event is held in remembrance of the Police, County Sheriff, State and National officers of law enforcement who have given their lives for our cities, states, and nation. This service will be held in cooperation with the Newton County Sheriff's Department, and Newton County Police Department: Neosho, Seneca, Diamond, Granby and Fairview.

By Newton County and City Police law enforcement chaplains, each year the service includes a gift to each member of law enforcement that attends and a reception time with officers and their families and the public.

Take time this week to thank law enforcement officers for their service. For more information about this week, visit http://www.policeweek.org.

The local event is 6 p.m. on Friday at the Civic, located at 109 West Main Street in downtown Neosho