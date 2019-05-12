A Ray Miller Elementary school student’s essay about her mother won her first place in the 2019 Mother’s Day Essay Contest sponsored by the Kirksville Women of Today.

The contest was open to all third grade classes in Kirksville.

2019 Overall Winner: Mary Frushour from Ray Miller Elementary School – Mrs. Tuggle’s class.

Mother’s name: Christy Frushour

2019 Class Winners from – Ray Miller Elementary School:

- Brinkley Kottwitz from Ms. Sweitzer’s class

- Anna Barfuss from Ms. Lewis’ class - Barrett Hettinger from Mrs. McClamroch’s class

- Erabella McConnell from Mrs. Peck’s class

- Hali Jones from Mrs. Colegrove’s class -

Olivia Lyons from Mrs. Tuggle’s class

Mary Immaculate Catholic School:

- Isabella Caldwell from Mrs. Vandike’s class

Faith Lutheran School:

- Jocelyn Speak from Mrs. Alexander’s class

The overall winner received a $25 gift card to Walmart, certificate of achievement, framed copy of her essay, and gift for mom donated by the Kirksville Women of Today, and gift cards donated by local businesses for a $25 dinner at Colton’s Steakhouse, four buy-one-get-one movie passes to the Downtown Cinema 8, four free small fries from Burger King, and four free small sundaes or cones from Dairy Queen.

Class winners received certificates of achievement, one buy-one-get-one movie pass donated by the Downtown Cinema 8, a free small sundae or cone donated by Dairy Queen, and free small fries from Burger King.

Below is Mary Frushour’s winning essay:

Mom, you are special because you are kind, helpful, and responsible. You are also very protective, and I love you!

You are really special because you bake lots of delicious things with me. You bake cookies and cakes. We bake all of them together. Once you invited my best friend over and we made the best cookies I had ever tasted! You helped me frost my birthday cake this year, and it was the best birthday cake I had ever seen! You did the parts I couldn't, so together it turned out amazing!

You are extra special because you help me with anything I don't understand. Sometimes I'm reading a book and I come across a word I have never seen before. When that happens, I ask you and you almost always know what it means. One time, I was having trouble with my homework, and I had no idea what I was supposed to do! So I asked you, and you made it super easy! I realized it was an extremely easy problem. You're a really awesome teacher! You are super special because you remind me to do things I forgot or almost forgot. One time, I forgot to get my homework and you brought it right when I needed it! Also, once I was getting out of our car when you said, "Don't forget your lunch box!” So I grabbed it and realized I had almost forgotten it!

Mom, I love you much, much more than any flower I have ever smelled, any book I've read, any food I have ever eaten, any song I have ever played, any picture I have ever drawn, and any mom I have ever met. That is why in my opinion, you're the best mom in the whole wide world!

By Mary