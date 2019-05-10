It’s a nightmare of any parent. A child is missing. The authorities need information, and everything is happening fast. Too fast.

The MoCHIP Child ID program hopes to help in these situations. In its 13 years of existence, and with the financial support of the Missouri Freemasons, MoCHIP has processed critical identifying information of 240,000 Missouri children. More children were added to that total Saturday during an event at the Masonic Temple in Kirksville.

Mitchell Penn, with the MoCHIP organization, said information collected during these events has been used 10 times in the recovery of a missing child.

“That’s a great track record,” he said. “People say, ‘Just 10?’ One makes it worthwhile.”

Parents who bring their children to a MoCHIP event (a schedule of evens is available at mochip.org) will collect several pieces of information on their child, including height, weight, eye color, hair color, physical characteristics (scars and moles), phone numbers, addresses and digital fingerprints. Children also do a dental impression, which in turn provides a DNA sample and scent wafer.

All materials go home with the families. The only thing MoCHIP keeps is a signed permission slip.

Hopefully, it’s never used. But if this worst-case scenario becomes reality, the information is ready to be used. All digital information is provided to the family on a CD that is compatible with law enforcement’s Amber Alert system. All an officer needs to do is place the CD in his or her computer and the Amber Alert information will automatically be ready to distribute.

“Imagine your child disappearing on you at Walmart. What was he wearing? How tall is he? What’s he weigh? Your mind is going a million miles an hour and those things don’t come up. But if you have it available to hand over they can issue an Amber Alert or whatever issued in a matter of moments,” Penn said.

The organization will be switching over this summer from the CD to a USB device that will be easy to carry in wallets.

Jon Broyles, past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Missouri A.F. & A.M., said Missouri Freemasons helped start the program after seeing it used in other states. In the first year they did about four events.

“We were just swamped,” he said. “It was a need the public wants and really doesn’t have anyplace to get it.”

There are more than 33,000 Freemasons in Missouri and each pays $2 in annual dues to support the program’s funding.

“If you use it, it’s at the worst possible time in your life. The whole point is to gather all of the information that law enforcement needs to help find your child, all in one spot, when you’re in a state of mind where you probably couldn’t do that yourself,” Broyles said. “Speed is of the essence.”