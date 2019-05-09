Bernice Josephine Juarez, 79, was the beloved daughter of William Napoleon Longie, Sr. and Janette Longie. She was born in Devils Lake, ND, on Sept. 12, 1939. Jesus called her home on May 5, 2019, peacefully in the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford, ND.

Bernice Josephine Juarez, 79, was the beloved daughter of William Napoleon Longie, Sr. and Janette Longie. She was born in Devils Lake, ND, on Sept. 12, 1939. Jesus called her home on May 5, 2019, peacefully in the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford, ND. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 11 at 12 p.m. at the Crow Hill Rec Center in Fort Totten with Bishop Michael R. Cole officiating. Visitation will take place Friday, May 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Prayer Service at the Nelson Funeral Home in Maddock, ND. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Crow Hill Recreation Center in Fort Totten. Burial will be held at the Crow Hill Presbyterian Cemetery. Music will be provided by Lady Bernice Morris. Procession will leave from Hwy. 281 and Hwy. 57 Junction to Crow Hill Recreation Center at 9:30 a.m. The family would like to thank Maple View in Grand Forks, ND, and the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford, ND. Casket Bearers will be: Galen, Josiah, Grant, Dedrick, Darnell Crawford, Jubal and DaeRon Dunn. Honorary Casket Bearers will be: Lorraine Greybear, Jeanette Herald, Paullette Driver, Myrna Greene, Patty Christianson, Elder and Mother Jackson, Bishop and mother Cole, Herb and Phyllis Crawford, Cheri Sheafer, Hyllis and Nancy Dauphinais, Denise Dauphinais, Darlys and Skip Longie, Wanda Thomas, Tammie and Brent Putnam, Annie Twohearts, Pauline Greywater, Helena LittleGhost, Libby LittleGhost, Elaine Robertson, Millie McKay, Brenda Robertson, Barbara Robertson, Carolyn Walkingeagle, Jeannie Cavanaugh, Bev and Kenny Greywater, Doug Sevigny, Laure Dauphinais, Jamie Dauphinais, Lenore White Lightening, Deb Lavallie, Myra Pearson, Shelly Luger Clarice Brownshield, Kim and Paulette Paulson, Demus McDonald, Tony and Vina McDonald, Chris McCloud and Judge Foughty. Bernice attended school in Stephan, St. Michaels, United Tribes (1971) and Central Indian Bible College in Mobridge, SD (1998). After she attended United Tribes, Bernice worked in Fargo, ND, at the Social Security Office. She had relocated to California for a time and also worked at MDU in Minot, ND. Bernice was the Fort Totten district rep in the years of 1976 and 1977. When Bernice graduated from Central Indian Bible College, she graduated with a diploma in Biblical Studies and an Associates of Arts in Educational Ministries. She was an ordained minister and she held services in her home. Bernice was a prayer warrior and interceded for the lost to be saved. Bernice was married to William Grant Cavanaugh, in the 1960’s. Together they welcomed their children: Leon, Annabel, Paul, Jesse and Isabel. Bernice later divorced and married Domingo Juarez Sr. in 1977 and welcomed Guadalupe. Bernice helped with a soup kitchen for at least two years with old housing on the Spirit Lake Reservation. She ministered all the way until her death and had performed weddings and burials. Bernice was also a Tribal Planner for Grants. In doing this, she had been a huge influence with the new Elderly Center (Norma Rainbow Elderly Center), bike path, group home and clinic. Bernice enjoyed reading the Bible, praying, working on puzzles, Jail Ministry, evangelism and street ministry. Bernice is survived by; her children, Leon (Deb) Cavanaugh of Fargo, Annabel De Marce of Fort Totten, Paul Cavanaugh of Fort Totten, Jesse (Angela) Cavanaugh of Fort Totten, and Isabel (Clarence) Cavanaugh-Leftbear of Crow Hill, ND. Bernice later divorced and married Domingo Juarez Sr.; from this marriage: Guadalupe (Darnell) Crawford of Grand Forks, ND. From this marriage, Bernice also had stepchildren: Domingo Juarez Jr. (LuAnn), José Juarez (Cheyenne), Tony Juarez, Rosa Juarez; adopted daughter/granddaughter, Alaura Greybear; 26 grandchildren, Russel, Laura, Sarah, Areonna, David, Aja, Alexa, Alisha, Denise, Megan, Miranda, Kris, Bronson, Leslie, Baby Paul, Kateri, Jonah, Tony, Grant, Josiah, Gladys, Loren Jr. Lyle, Dedrick, Lorenda, Galen, Josaphina; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Evan White, Jenevieve Liberty, M. Yvonne Longie, Billy Joshua, Fred Longie; sister-in-law, Jerolyn Longie, Michelle Longie; uncle, Saul Shermen; auntie, Maggie Moxness. She was preceded in death by; William N. Cavanaugh ‘Billy Boy’, Alberto ‘Beto’ Juarez, Sam, Kris, Tim Longie, Sam Longie, Willie Longie, David Longie, George Longie, Richard Longie, Baby Boy Longie and Vivian Longie. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.