One of the perks of being voted the Kirksville Community Teachers’ Association Teacher of the Year is a parking spot. The winner, voted by their peers, receives a reserved parking sign that is placed in a prime location near the building in which they work. For the next year, that person doesn’t need to roll through parking lot aisles, seeking an opening. No matter the time of day, or the time of year, their spot stands ready for them.

Lynae McFarland doesn’t play the parking game. In her fourth year teaching music at William Matthew Middle School, McFarland walks to school each day. And after winning KTCA’s Teacher of the Year award during Monday night’s KTCA banquet, that’s not going to change.

McFarland was nominated along with Vince McQueen of the Kirksville Area Technical Center, Elizabeth Anderson of Kirksville High School, Nicole Marshall of Ray Miller Elementary, Lisa Lindquist of the Early Childhood Learning Center, and Nancy Schwegler of Kirksville Primary School.

McFarland’s not sure what she’s going to do about the parking space, but she does know what she will continue to do on her daily walks to the R-III campus.

“In my walks in the morning, I pray for every building and every person in that building. I pray that we, as teachers, will truly see our students, and that we’ll see their needs and how they celebrate life, and we’ll celebrate with them,” McFarland said. “I pray for my staff members every day, not just in my building, but every building. I pray for our administrators. I just pray that what we do in this exhaustive field of teaching every day fills our soul, too.”

McFarland said she felt honored and humbled by her selection, noting she looks up to many of her colleagues at the Kirksville schools. She worked as children’s and youth ministry director at First United Methodist Church for 18 years before taking a music job at the district, saying she believes God was calling her to the position. She said the job is the hardest thing she’s ever undertaken.

“It’s the most challenging as far as the work ethic and the stamina and energy it takes every day, and it’s the most rewarding because of the students,” McFarland said.

She aims to build an atmosphere of trust in her classroom, making it a place where students can “be exactly who they are meant to be.”

“The first thing I tell every student is in this classroom we celebrate our differences. We’re allowed to think and like different kinds of music, and be ourselves,” she said.

KCTA celebrated more than 500 years of service to the Kirksville R-III School District during the event, honoring both faculty and staff members who are retiring and those who have reached various milestones of service.

Retirees included Superintendent Dr. Damon Kizzire. Of Kizzire, it was said that he brought energy and exuberance to the job and a passion for the students. Kizzire is seen daily in front of a different building on campus, welcoming students to school. During board meeting discussions, he’s known for saying, “I just want to do what’s best for the kids.”

Dr. Michael Mitchell, William Matthew Middle School principal, is also retiring. Mitchell was known for encouraging faculty and staff to think outside the box, and supporting them in their decisions. He was always visible in classrooms and hallways around the building.

Other retirees included Sheryl Ferguson, Tom Nothdurft, Jaime Janes, Judy Allen, Ron Prather, Karen Ewing, Peggy Clement and Patty Fajkus.

KCTA also presented two $500 scholarships to seniors Callyn Kinney and Otto McFarland.

Years of services honorees were, 10 years: Susan Drew, Stacie Hudson, Samantha Shelley, Suzanne Sizemore, Lisa Findling, Vince McQueen, Jeffrey Silvernail and Wendy Treasure.

15 years: Amy Carriker, Lori Eitel, Kimberly Gibson, Laurie Waddle, Melissa Chapman, Teri Gibbs and Jackie Jones.

20 years: Julie Becker, Emily Hoffman, Michael McKay, Marilyn Motley, Lori Pinkston, Jill Stewart, Teresa Davidson, Julie Mikolajczak, Glenda Newell, Bea Schulte and Christy Vestal.

25 years: Cheree Ball, Renita Noel and Leslie Gordon.