Three people were injured, one seriously, when a vehicle struck two pedestrians before rear-ending another vehicle and catching on fire Sunday morning on Grindstone Parkway near Old Highway 63.

Columbia Police wrote in a press release a 2015 Ford Focus driven by 23-year-old Regine H. McCracken, of Columbia, was westbound on Grindstone Parkway when it struck pedestrians Randall L. Siddens, 33, and Robin Greener, 22, both of Columbia.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports indicate Siddens and Greener were collecting traffic cones from a special event and were in between a police vehicle with lights activated and a pickup truck. McCracken’s vehicle then drove from the inside lane to the outside lane, striking both pedestrians before striking the pickup truck and then catching on fire.

Siddens was seriously injured in the crash. McCracken and Greener sustained minor injuries. All were taken to a local hospital for treatment.