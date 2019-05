“Pippin”

What: Musical theater

Where: Macklanburg Playhouse, Stephens College

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

How Much: $9 to $18

About: The beloved modern musical features songs such as “Corner of the Sky” and “Magic to Do.” stephens.edu/performingarts.

Also tomorrow

Del Alma, La Movida 5 p.m. at Rose Park, 1013 Park Ave.; $5. www.rosemusichall.com.

Tunes at Two: Paul Fotsch 2 p.m. at Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway; free. www.dbrl.org.