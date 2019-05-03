Comic book enthusiasts and their counterparts who love the action packed comic based movies, games and TV shows are sure to enjoy the next event hosted by the Livingston County Library.

The second annual LCL CON (library comic-con) will be held from 12 p.m., - 3 p.m., this Saturday in the Chillicothe Middle School Fieldhouse.

According to Monica Holmer, adult services coordinator with the Livingston County Library, “A comic-con is an event that focuses on comics, books, movies, games, art, TV, and many other aspects of pop culture.

“Comic-cons are so popular but can often be cost-prohibitive for many people to attend, especially when factoring in travel to larger cities where cons are normally held. We wanted to host our own version of a comic-con to not only make it more accessible to the people in our community, but to also reach a wider group than we might with our other programs and events.”

This all-ages event coincides with Free Comic Book Day and Star Wars Day: “May the Fourth”. The schedule of events is as follows:

12:30 p.m., Superhero Storytime with Miss Brenda, in the commons area;

1 p.m. Cartooning Workshop with Mike Worley, in the commons area;

2 p.m. Cartooning Workshop with Mike Worley, in the commons area; and

2:45 p.m.: Cosplay Contest judging and parade, in the gym.

In addition to these scheduled events, there will also be other drop-in style activities and crafts throughout the event Lightsabers, Pokè Balls, Cubee crafts, DIY masks and shields, tabletop gaming, various photo booths and more.

Teaching Artist Mike Worley will show students how cartoon characters are developed and replicated and they will have the opportunity to see the various stages through which a cartoon is created, processed, and printed.

During the workshop students will draw along with Worley, creating original characters and learning how to construct various parts of a cartoon character’s anatomy (such as the head) by using examples of objects already known to students. This workshop is aimed at students in

grades 6-12, though adults are also welcome.

This workshop is free, however, pre-registration will guarantee you a spot in the workshop,

“An important part of any con is cosplay, which is a combination of costume and role-playing. There will be a Cosplay contest that anyone is welcome to enter,” Holmer noted. “Last year we had around 150 people attend! We highly suggest that those interested in attending this year dress in cosplay, as it adds a little something extra to your experience.”

There will be five judging categories: adult/group, couple/duo, adult (18+), teen (12- 17) and kids (11 and under). Registration for the contest will be the day of the event.

Swag bags will be available for the first 100 attendees. All attendees will have the chance to win two passes to Planet Comicon in Kansas City in 2020.

Holmer encouraged anyone interested to make time to attend the event and take part in as many actitives as possible. “The more you participate, the more chances you have to win,” she said.

For more information on this program, please contact Holmer at 660-646-0547.

“LCL Con is so great because it is welcoming to all ages and encompasses so many genres and mediums of art, literature, and culture that there is always something to suit everyone’s interests,” Holmer said.