Kyle Keith of Marionville received the second-place Missouri FFA Food Service Entrepreneurship and Placement Combined Proficiency Award at the 91st Missouri FFA Convention.

Keith, a senior at Marionville R-9, is the son of David and Laura Keith. He is a member of the Marionville FFA Chapter. His advisor is Brian Leiby.

Keith’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of working as a seasonal employee at Silver Dollar City. He ensures food is served at the appropriate temperature to maintain sanitary standards. Keith also prepares and serves food to guests while working with other food service employees to guarantee food safety.

As an FFA member, Keith attended Washington Leadership Conference, Crowder College Aggie Days, Area Officer Institute and the Learn, Educate, Advance, Develop Conference for Chapter Officers.

In addition to FFA, Keith is a volunteer for the Missouri Adopt-A-Highway program and Marionville Applefest, and he assists in coordinating the local archery tournament. He is a member of the Dairy Farmers of America and math club.

After graduation, Keith’s plans include attending College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Missouri, to study animal science before pursuing a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agriculture entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Food service entrepreneurship and placement combined is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at state level. Culver’s of Columbia and St. Robert sponsored this award.

The Missouri FFA has 25,375 members representing 347 chapters. The national organization has more than 669,000 members representing 8,630 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.